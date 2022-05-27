Codegic launches PKI Insights, a powerful Microsoft CA health monitoring & analytics web app
PKI Insight is a cockpit for your Microsoft CA giving key insights on its health. PKI Insights allows PKI admins spend less time investigating & more time fixing hence enhancing their productivity.”PAKISTAN, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many years, Microsoft CA has been the first choice for companies to protect digital assets. Installing and deploying Microsoft CA is quick and simple. Once the PKI team is done with the installation, fun time ends. Post deployment, PKI teams performs routine tasks of managing PKI life. This includes issuing, revoking digital certificates & ensuring CA is up. Real challenge comes when PKI admins have to investigate how is their PKI performing and why errors are coming. Microsoft CA provides advanced PKI features but falls short of tools PKI admins needs to drill down and investigate issues.
— CEO, Codegic
As per 2021 – Global PKI & IOT Study:
- 46% organizations lack PKI skills
- 71% organizations have no clear ownership in managing PKI
- 50% of digital Certificate issuance has risen since 2019
This has increased the need of active PKI governance to avoid issuance of fake digital certificates. PKI Insights gives your PKI team 360° view of company's Microsoft CA with a quick view of PKI's:
- Health of your Microsoft PKI
- Accessible data for all CAs from one dashboard
- Stats on certificates, failures, templates, up time
- Searchable portal to get filtered data
"We are proud to unleash an application which helps PKI admins know under the hood of Microsoft CA. PKI Insight is like a cockpit for your Microsoft CA. We want PKI prosper by helping admins pin point issues before its too late. PKI Insights allows PKI admins spend less time investigating and more time fixing hence enhancing their productivity. “ said Muhammad Wahaj Khan, CEO Codegic .
He further adds “With our PKI rating system, even a layman can quick learn the true health of your PKI. Your PKI admin sleeps but not PKI Insights!"
PKI Insights advanced monitoring engine checks your PKI 24x7x365 giving you key information on PKI trends while continuously investigating for issues. It comes with a user friendly dashboard giving key metric of your entire PKI. Not only that, it checks the issued certificates against 200+ PKI issues. These issues varies from weak cryptographic keys & algorithms, issuance of long-lived X.509 certificates, PKI anomalies, issuance of non-standard certificate and more. PKI admins also get scheduled 'PKI Health Check Reports' providing statistics on issued certificates and failures. PKI Insights is compliant with all the major PKI standard like RFC 5280, 6560 and CA/B Forum guidelines. Deploying PKI Insights is quick and simple too. With its built in installer, it take less than 1 hour to see your Microsoft CA monitoring coming alive.
To learn more about PKI Insights and get a free trial: https://www.codegic.com/pki-insights-health-monitoring-for-microsoft-ca/
About Codegic
Codegic is a security provider specializing in innovative PKI and Digital signatures products and services. Codegic is run by individuals with 20+ years of PKI experience developing enterprise class secure PKI solutions. Codegic delivers easy to use PKI products in areas like Timestamping, PKI health monitoring, PDF signing, Digital certificates issuance and more. Their PKI services, utilize all the latest cryptography at hand to help companies and enterprises solve complex security issues that always emerge during their digital evolution journey. For more information, please visit https://codegic.com
