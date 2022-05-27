Travel Technology Association Highlights Summer Travel Tips
With record numbers of travelers expected Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer season, consumers are seeking ways to minimize costs and maximize value. ”ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech), the voice of the travel technology industry, shared travel tips to consumers as demand for business and leisure travel increases. Travel Tech members provide a competitive marketplace for consumers, empowering them with travel information, transparency, and options.
“As consumers face higher prices across the board for all goods and services, they must prioritize value and search for deals,” explains Mike Liptak, Vice President of Government Relations at Travel Tech. “Marketplace competition provided by our members drives consumer costs down, which is critically important in these inflationary times.”
With pent-up demand for summer travel combined with rising fuel prices and other inflationary pressure, travel industry leaders facilitate a competitive and transparent marketplace for consumers. Reducing consumer costs and stretching their dollars allow for extended stays or spending more while at a destination.
“With record numbers of travelers expected Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer season, consumers are seeking ways to minimize costs and maximize value. These ideas will help everyone looking for enjoyable leisure and successful business travel this summer,” Liptak continued.
Travel Tech Summer Travel Tips
Book Now, Plan Later: Don’t blink or that beautiful short-term rental or nonstop flight will be gone. Don’t procrastinate. With rising prices and shrinking availability, when you are ready to go, book it! We no longer have the luxury to sit on travel options for a week while we mull it over.
Book fully refundable fares, hotel rooms and short-term rentals for peace of mind in case there are disruptions, which can be found and booked via online travel agents and metasearch sites.
Book through online travel agencies like Booking and Expedia. They give you the most choices, the most flexibility and the ability to comparison shop to find the most affordable fare, room or rental.
Consider a vacation rental platform like Vrbo and Airbnb, especially for longer-term travel. These options let you decide the type of home (cabins, castles, themed getaways), as well as in-home features (amazing pools, chef’s kitchens and creative spaces) and location types like the mountains or a beach.
Consider a different location. Being flexible with your destination allows you to find the best deal. While it’s the busy tourist season in one area, it’s the off-season in another. You can plug your dates into Skyscanner and use the “search everywhere” tool to have a better understanding of what destinations can be in your budget.
“Industries with a robust competitive marketplace (like travel) force suppliers such as airlines, hotels, car rental companies, and short-term rental operators to compete for consumers on price, value, services, and offerings,” Liptak continued. “As travel demand increases, the world’s leading online travel agents, metasearch platforms, travel management companies, global distribution systems, and short-term rental platforms are leading the way toward economic recovery by facilitating and maintaining a consumer-friendly marketplace for travel.”
About Travel Tech
The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech) is the voice of the travel technology industry, advocating for public policy that promotes transparency and competition in the marketplace to encourage innovation and preserve consumer choice. Travel Tech represents the leading innovators in travel technology, including global distribution systems, online travel agencies and metasearch companies, travel management companies, and short-term rental platforms.
