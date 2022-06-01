Andrew Russell and RCG Mortgage Leading the way for educational mortgage options for their clients and realtors
Andrew Russell , Owner of RCG Mortgage, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Andrew Russell of RCG Mortgage is real leader in the field. It was great having him back on the show for an update about mortgages and the state of the market!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Andrew Russell, Andrew Russell , Owner of RCG Mortgage for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Andrew Russell joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT RCG Mortgage
Here at RCG Mortgage we pride ourselves on our transparency, accountability and being able to provide a “Nordstrom” experience coupled with a “Ford” assembly line. RCG is glad to work with any and all clients, no matter what their financial goals may be.
Based in Hauppauge, NY, RCG Mortgage is a multi-faceted mortgage broker company specializing in the local market’s needs. RCG Mortgage was founded in 2017 by broker Andrew Russell with the end goal of making the mortgage process as easy and efficient as possible for a mortgage client.
Working with RCG as mortgage broker offers multiple advantages:
We work with multiple lenders offering many options – not just the “vanilla” type of mortgage.
We offer competitive interest rates and products.
We simplify the underwriting process.
The level of service RCG Offers is world class. Yep, you’ll love us
Andrew Russell joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Andrew Russell discusses the newest offerings of RCG Mortgage, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Andrew Russell joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Andrew Russell was amazing. The success of RCG Mortgage is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Andrew Russell on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer.
We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like RCG Mortgage. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Andrew Russell who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Andrew Russell”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Russell, Owner, RCG Mortgage, A DotCom Magazine Interview