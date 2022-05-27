Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the carbon capture, utilization, and storage market size is expected to grow from $1.62 billion in 2021 to $1.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. As per TBRC’s carbon capture utilization and storage market outlook the market size is expected to grow to $3.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.4%. The increase in focus on reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions across the globe is contributing to the growth of the CCUS market.

The carbon capture, utilization, and storage market consist of sales of carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing clean and efficient energy solutions. CCUS is a set of methods and technologies for removing CO2 from flue gas and the atmosphere, recycling it for use, and establishing safe and long-term storage choices.

Global Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Market Trends

The increasing investments by governments and organizations are an emerging trend in the carbon capture, utilization, and storage market. Major companies and governments are focusing on investing in carbon capture, utilization, and storage projects to reduce carbon emissions.

Global Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Market Segments

The global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market is segmented:

By Technology: Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Oxy-Fuel Combustion

By Service: Capture, Transportation, Utilization, Storage

By End-Use Industry: Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Iron and Steel, Chemical and Petrochemical, Cement, Others

By Geography: The global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides carbon capture, utilization, and storage market overview, carbon capture utilization and storage market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the carbon capture, utilization, and storage global market, carbon capture, utilization, and storage market share, carbon capture, utilization, and storage market segments and geographies, carbon capture, utilization, and storage market players, carbon capture, utilization, and storage global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The carbon capture, utilization, and storage market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Carbon Capture, Utilization, And Storage Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Aker Solutions, Linde, NRG Energy, Fluor, General Electric, Honeywell, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Dakota Gasification Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

