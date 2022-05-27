Seafood Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Seafood Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Seafood Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Seafood Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the seafood market size is expected to grow from $236.81 billion in 2021 to $262.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The seafood global market size is expected to grow to $387.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%. The companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for food and beverage products including the seafood manufacturing market due to the rising population, during the forecast period.

The seafood market consists of sales of seafood by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce canned seafood, smoke, salt, and dry seafood, eviscerate fresh fish, shuck and pack fresh shellfish, process marine fats and oils, and/or frozen seafood. Establishments known as floating factory ships that gather and process seafood into canned seafood products are also included in this industry. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Global Seafood Market Trends

Fish processing establishments are using high-pressure processing (HPP) technology to improve operational efficiency. HPP is a non-thermal technology in which the fish is submerged in a liquid placed in a pressure vessel and uses pressures of about 6000 times the average air pressure at sea level to pasteurize fish meat. High-pressure processing replaces the need for heating fish produce and chemicals are used for fish preservation. It increases yield by 20-50% and saves processing time and costs. HPP effectively kills microbes and extends the shelf life of the processed fish by 2 to 4 times, without adversely affecting its freshness, flavor, color, texture, and nutritional value.

Global Seafood Market Segments

The global seafood market is segmented:

By Type: Crustaceans, Fish, Others

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

By Product Type: Frozen, Dried, Smoked, Canned, Others

By Nature: Organic, Conventional

By Source: Marine, Inland

By Geography: The global seafood market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Seafood Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides seafood global market overviews, seafood market analysis and forecasts market size and seafood market growth, seafood market share, seafood global market segments and geographies, seafood global market players, seafood global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The seafood global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Seafood Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Mowi ASA, Thai Union Group PCL, Austevoll Seafood, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Trident Seafoods Corporation., The Kraft Heinz Company, High Liner Foods, Young’s Seafood Ltd, Nichimo Co Ltd, and Nichirei Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

