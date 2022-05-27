Strategies For Global Diabetic Foods Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Diabetic Foods Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Diabetic Foods Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Diabetic Foods Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the diabetic foods market size is expected to grow to $14.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. According to the global diabetic food market research, increasing cases of juvenile diabetes among children and youth is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

The diabetic foods market consists of sales of diabetic foods and related services that are used in supermarkets and hypermarkets, stores or pharmacies, grocery stores, and online stores. Diabetic Food products are dietary products which include reduced carbohydrate content and sugar content that help regulate blood glucose increase. Diabetic Food also contains low calorie sweeteners, diet beverages, others.

Global Diabetic Foods Market Trends

Product Innovation is the key trend in the diabetic foods market. The introduction of various items such as low-calorie sweet beverages, sugar-free jellies, diabetic bakery items, low-fat ice cream, and other dairy goods are attracting more customers towards diabetic foods. For instance, companies like Coke, Pepsi, Thumps Up and Sprite introduced new beverages such as protein shakes, good-for-good beverages and functional waters that are gradually making their presence felt in retail stores and contributing to faster growth in the overall beverage category. With an annual growth rate of 7%, the carbonated soft drinks (CSD) industry in India was pegged at Rs 25,000. Coke's biggest segment in the US, Diet Coke, and Coke Zero Sugar contributed to an 8% rise in retail sales growth last year for the brand of non-calorie sparkling soft drinks, it reported a 5% organic global growth overall for the year.

Global Diabetic Foods Market Segments

The global diabetic foods market is segmented:

By Product Type: Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Confectionery Products, Beverages, Snacks, Others

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online Stores, Others

By End-User: Children, Adults

By Geography: The global diabetic foods market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Diabetic Foods Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides diabetic foods global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global diabetic foods market, diabetic foods global market share, diabetic foods global market segments and geographies, diabetic foods market players, diabetic foods market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The diabetic foods market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Diabetic Foods Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: David Chapman's Ice Cream Ltd., Fifty 50 Food Inc, Nestlé SA, Unilever Plc., Mars Incorporated, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Kellogg Co., Cadbury Plc., Zen Health Japan Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

