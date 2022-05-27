Strategies For Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the commercial refrigeration equipment market size is expected to grow from $56.03 billion in 2021 to $59.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The global commercial refrigeration market size is expected to grow to $79.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%. The increasing demand for frozen & chilled products from consumers is anticipated to drive the commercial refrigeration market.
The commercial refrigeration equipment market consists of sales of commercial refrigeration equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce commercial refrigeration equipment such as refrigerators and freezers used in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, and commercial kitchens.
Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Trends
Companies are concentrating on incorporating the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G, and machine learning into commercial refrigeration equipment for decreasing electrical consumption, improved preventive maintenance, and better customer experience.
Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Segments
The global commercial refrigeration equipment market is segmented:
By Product Type: Refrigerator and Freezer, Transportation Refrigeration, Refrigerated Display Case, Beverage Refrigeration, Ice Cream Merchandiser, Refrigerated Vending Machine
By Refrigerant Type: Fluorocarbons, Hydrocarbons, Inorganics
By Application: Hotels and Restaurants, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Bakery
By Geography: The global commercial refrigeration equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.
Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides global commercial refrigeration equipment global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and commercial refrigeration equipment global market growth, commercial refrigeration equipment global market share, commercial refrigeration equipment global market segments and geographies, commercial refrigeration equipment market players, commercial refrigeration equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The commercial refrigeration equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.
TBRC’s Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Key Market Players: Dover Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd, Carrier Commercial Refrigeration Inc, Johnson Control Inc, Haier Group Corp, Danfoss, and Emerson Electric Company.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
