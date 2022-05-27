Celebrity Dog Trainer Ryan Matthews Launches On-demand DIY Dog Training Video Course

One of the nation's top celebrity dog trainers has unveiled a revolutionary video course.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, more than 76 million people in the United States own a dog. Representatives with Celebrity Dog Trainer and Combat Veteran Ryan Matthews are proud to announce today that it has launched an On-Demand DIY Dog Training Video Course.

“I am now offering the masses who prefer to learn online the same dog training system that I teach in-person clients. Our in-depth training is perfect for all dogs, all breeds, all ages – and all owners,” said Matthews, founder, CEO, and spokesperson for World Of Dog Training. “We pride ourselves on educating dog lovers on canine language and effective training.”

Matthews has successfully trained over 3,000 pet dogs, has written two dog training books, and has given two TEDx talks about dogs ("Overcoming PTSD Using Dog Training Techniques" and "Let’s Treat Each Other More Like Dogs").

“Sometimes people have a hard time getting the training they need because their schedules don’t align with a trainer in their local area. Now they can learn and train anytime they want from the comfort of their home,” highlighted Matthews.

The newly launched On-Demand DIY Dog Training Video Course teaches dog owners how to:

• Train Your Dog to Obey Your Commands

• Resolve Your Dog's Behavior & Obedience Problems

• Overcome The Challenges You Face with Your Dog

“You can train your dog like a pro with your smartphone or tablet,” Matthews stressed. “I love that pet parents can now go back and replay the videos on any device, because let’s face it dog training is like learning a new language and now everyone can learn at the pace they are comfortable with.”

The availability of the On-Demand DIY Dog Training Video Course has great timing. According to industry data, after the pandemic pet adoption surge, more customers are seeking advice on how to train their new family members.

Matthews, who graduated from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX, in 2002, becoming a certified Military Working Dog Handler, revealed that there are three packages to choose from:

• Perfect Puppy Package

• Good To Great Package

• Off Leash Package

Individuals receive:

• 1st Time Dog Owners training

• Puppy Training

• Potty Training

• Dog Psychology

• Socialization

• Clicker Technique

• Leash Technique

• eCollar Technique

• Common Obedience

• Door Manners

• Naughty Dog

• Leash Pulling

• Tricks

• Hobbies For Your Dog

• Hyper Dogs

• Fearful Dog

• Aggression

• Rehabilitation For Paralyzed Dog

“For less than $10 USD, you will get access to nearly 100 videos that are 3-5 minutes each. For those that want more support, you’ll even be able to send in a video of your good dog being a bit unruly and you’ll receive a personalized video from me on who to fix it nearly instantly,” revealed Matthews.

Matthews, also a former combat K-9 handler - an alumnus of the Wounded Warrior Project and a volunteer for the Youth Motivational Speaker Taskforce and The Mission Continues, explained that anyone interested in his services can schedule a call today (https://bookme.name/ryanmatthews).

For more information, please visit https://www.worldofdogtraining.com/about-us/.

About World Of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, confident in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

