Strategies For Global Breakfast Cereal Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Breakfast Cereal Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Breakfast Cereal Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the breakfast cereal market size is expected to grow to $91.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%. Many countries across the globe are experiencing falling prices of crops due to overcapacity; this is expected to result in low raw material costs for food and beverage companies.

The breakfast cereals market consists of sales of breakfast cereals such as corn flakes, muesli, and porridge oats by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce breakfast cereal products. Overproduction of certain crops is likely to result in higher profit margins for food and beverage companies including breakfast and cereal manufacturing companies. Higher profit margins will enable food and beverage companies to increase their productivity and drive the global breakfast cereal market growth going forward.

Global Breakfast Cereal Market Trends

Breakfast cereal manufacturing companies are adopting robotics and automation technology to maximize production efficiency. Robotic systems automate batching, conveying, processing, storage, and packaging of cereal products thus decreasing production cycle time and increasing output. Automation enables cereal manufacturers to improve plant conditions, reduce contamination, minimize human interaction thus making processing safer for workers as well as consumers. Collaborative robots or semi-autonomous robots are used in various automation processes, including packaging. Plants with fixed automation systems increase yields by at least 2-3% over manual labor. Colborne Foodbotics, ABB Group, Emerson Electric Co, Schneider Electric S.E. are some of the companies that provide automation equipment to cereal manufacturers.

Global Breakfast Cereal Market Segments

The global breakfast cereal market is segmented:

By Type: Oats Breakfast Cereal, Grains Breakfast Cereal, Others

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

By Product: Ready-to-Eat (RTE), Hot Cereals

By Packaging: Boxes, Pouches, Others

By Geography: The global breakfast cereals market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

