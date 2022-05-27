TRAFFIC ADVISORY: United House of Prayer March

On Saturday, May 28, 2022, the United House of Prayer March will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

Emergency No Parking

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, May 28, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

M Street from 6th Street to 7th Street, NW

6th Street from M Street to S Street, NW

S Street from 6th Street to 13th Street, NW

13th Street from S Street to Logan Circle, NW

P Street from Logan Circle to 7th Street, NW

7th Street from P Street to M Street, NW

Street Closures

The following street will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, May 28, 2022 from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

M Street from 6th Street to 7th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, May 28, 2022 from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

6th Street from L Street to S Street, NW

S Street from 5th Street to 14th Street, NW

13th Street from S Street to O Street, NW

Logan Circle, NW

P Street from 14th Street to 6th Street, NW

7th Street from Q Street to L Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.