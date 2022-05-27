Submit Release
KStar exits eCommerce SaaS business

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KStar, an India based Internet Company with operations in edtech, health, and more, decided to exit out of its independent B2B eCommerce SaasS platform with the same name - KStar eCommerce: as it sees growth in its other arms.

The platform founded in 2016 had over 200,000 registered users as of Jan 2021 and would be retired shortly within.
The platform connected rural sellers through a 3 phase suite (storefront, payments and delivery) to urban buyers across India With an independent space.

Helping them extend beyond and increase their sales. Alongside the core, the platform integrated delivery and other such addons to increase the sellers scope. Allowing them to increase the market.

The platform brought together such addons to help sellers furthermore KStar has exited out of a majority of eCommerce assets and would be repositioning, and would continue to retain the name. KStar's other businesses are across sectors such as education and Mental Health.

One of them, 'Alacrous' works with companies to create internship programs around training for high school students. This helps highschoolers explore their interests by pursuing internships at businesses in specific programs that are curated to help them learn and work in different sides, allowing them to see how things work there. So they can pursue areas of interest.

Moving further, KStar looks towards seeing it's newer ventures grow

Official announcement

