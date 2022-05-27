EAST AFRICA BUSINESS NETWORK MARKS THE DAWN OF A NEW ERA

“Transformative growth is driven by freedom of thought and ideas that cross cultures, driving tomorrow's vision to today’s reality.”~ Bill Morgan, Avistas

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELEVATING INTERNATIONAL TRADE AND INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES.

As the African Continental Free Trade Area AfCFTA work to create a single, continent wide market for goods and services, ushering in reforms to enhance long term growth, the East Africa Business Network (EABN) is accelerating international trade and investment opportunities. “The EABN is focusing on the human to human connection across a global community.” says Mr. Bill Morgan, Vice Chairman of the East Africa Business Network and Avistas CEO & Founding Principal: “As the AfCFTA works to harmonize free trade across the continent of Africa, the EABN formerly known as the East Africa Chamber of Commerce (EACC) continues in its 17th year of facilitating public and private investments and trade between the East African Community (EAC) and the rest of the world to enhance the human condition and quality of life with integrated entrepreneurial endeavors.” Mr. Morgan is internationally recognized for his ability to rapidly identify critical path solutions while successfully organizing and leading innovative growth and transformation initiatives.

Committed to making a difference in the interest of life, the EABN is weaving a tapestry of prosperity of African culture, food, music, education, fashion, entrepreneurship, technologies, energy, clean water, and agriculture via their Breakin’Out® Vision365™ by annually promoting its corporate donors, sponsors and partners who are building social good for a better tomorrow. Learn more about the EABN’s donor and sponsorship program.

“Improving lives while reshaping African economies by advancing entrepreneurial freedom of thought, exchange of ideas, multimodal communications, education and entrepreneurship is why the EABN is promoting its 17th Annual Trade & Investment conference while promoting Socially Good Partnerships, 365 days a year” Says the Founder of the EABN, Benson Kioko Kasue.

Save the dates of September 29th – October 1st 2022 to join us at the DFW Sheraton in Las Colinas, Texas as we celebrate the next level of business trade, investment and collaborations. Early Bird registration is now open.

###

The EACC began in 2005 with a group of American investors and business leaders and has served the East African Community (EAC) over the past seventeen years successfully providing international trade and investment opportunities through our annual conference attended by Ambassadors, Parliament Members, Governors and prominent business leaders from the EAC and around the world. By 2013 annual trade and investment conferences began featuring global industry leaders highlighting sustainable solutions across major industries such as mobile finance, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, energy, education, healthcare, women’s leadership, real estate and clean water. In 2022, the East Africa Chamber of Commerce pivoted globally as a 501(c)(6) “Business League” to become the East Africa Business Network, facilitating major investments in initiatives that are simply, socially, good.