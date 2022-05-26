Statement on recent racist incidents

CANADA, May 26 - The following statements were issued by Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island and Stephanie Arnold, Chair of Anti-Racism Table on recent local, national and international events involving racism that have occurred in the recent weeks:

“In recent weeks there have been incidents locally, nationally, and internationally, that are racially charged. These incidents are unacceptable and remind us that we all have a role to play in ending racism in our province, country, and around the world. It is important that we come together to condemn racism in all of its forms. While we have made progress in our efforts to address systemic racism and injustice on PEI, far too many people continue to endure these hardships based on their skin colour, background, or religious beliefs. I want to reaffirm our commitment to anti-racism and to supporting our racialized communities and organizations as they work to make our Island a place of equity and inclusion. Our government is committed to addressing racism in PEI by working with the community and by continuing to support the Anti-Racism Policy Advisor and the Anti-Racism Table, who have already completed tremendous work. We all have a role to play in eradicating racism from our society and in order to do that we must engage in difficult conversations to ensure the message is loud and clear for everyone to hear – that racism of any kind is not acceptable.” - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

“The Anti-Racism Table has been working with the anti-racism policy advisor and Executive Council Office to support racialized communities on PEI. Recent reports remind us that subtle and overt acts of racism continue to take place across our province daily. While some acts are entrenched in systems and decision-making, others occur during social interactions or in workplaces within our Island communities.

Although more acts of racism are being reported, much of the immediate and long-lasting harm remain hidden. The lack of accountability makes reporting a daunting and retraumatizing process. Centering victims and solutions, rather than our comfort and the status quo, is critical in allowing us to collectively understand the breadth and depth of the problem as well as the solutions required to meaningfully address them.

This is a pervasive issue across many societies. The recent massacre in Buffalo, NY is a painful reminder of how deeply entrenched anti-black racism is. We recognize the trauma these events cause our communities and the importance of our push for meaningful change.”

- Stephanie Arnold, Chair of Anti-Racism Table

