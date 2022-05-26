Governor Cooper Previews Circle K Speed Street at Charlotte Motor Speedway Ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 Race, Highlights State Investments in Racetracks

NORTH CAROLINA, May 26 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper previewed the Circle K Speed Street ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 race weekend to stop by vendor booths and highlight the significant investments the speedway will receive from the 2021-2022 state budget. The Governor was joined by Executive Vice President and General Manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway Greg Walter and NASCAR on FOX broadcaster and former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip and other local officials.

“The Circle K Speed Street is another example of our motorsports industry boosting our economy while bringing friends, families and neighbors together,” Governor Cooper said. “Racetracks like the Charlotte Motor Speedway help create jobs, attract tourism and strengthen our communities, and we’re glad to support them.”

“The Coca-Cola 600 will welcome fans from all 50 states and 12 foreign countries this weekend and today we were pleased to welcome Governor Roy Cooper to get a sneak preview of the attractions, food and fun that fans will enjoy over the next three days,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “Charlotte Motor Speedway has been one of the world’s premier motorsports entertainment venues for more than 60 years, and we are honored to be the epicenter of NASCAR’s industry with all the race teams, NASCAR Research and Development and NASCAR Hall of Fame throughout this region. Our events drive tourism throughout the year to the greater Charlotte area, and we’re grateful to Governor Cooper’s administration and our state legislature for their continued support of the motorsports industry.”

Circle K Speed Street will kick off the Coca-Cola 600 race weekend with concerts, racecar driver appearances, food trucks, games and displays. This is the first year Circle K Speed Street is being held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

During the event, former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip drove Governor Cooper in a racecar through a banner, and the Governor stopped by vendor booths preparing for the Circle K Speed Street Event this weekend, including the Coca-Cola / USO booth.

In his budget proposal last year, Governor Cooper first included funds to revitalize speedways across North Carolina. In November 2021, the Governor signed the state budget including these funds into law. The budget allocates American Rescue Plan funding to speedways across the state, with Charlotte Motor Speedway receiving $13 million.

Governor Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Commerce recently announced that 15 local governments have been awarded $45.8 million to help 17 motorsports venues recover from the pandemic. The money can be used for water, sewer and other infrastructure projects pertaining to the speedways. The grants will enhance local tourism, travel and hospitality industries that benefit from the many motorsports events held in North Carolina.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is a motorsport complex located in Concord. The speedway hosts NASCAR racing, including the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend and the Bank of America Roval 400.

