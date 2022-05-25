Hours after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas, California senators on Tuesday approved giving people the power to sue those who traffic in illegal firearms, mimicking a Texas law that is ...
May 24, 2022
California moves toward allowing lawsuits over illegals guns
