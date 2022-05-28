Submit Release
Sunshine Coast Health Centre, Leading Drug, Alcohol, PTSD, and Trauma Treatment Announces Conference Schedule for 2022

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a top-rated drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD treatment program for men located in Powell River, BC.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre, a top-rated Canadian drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD treatment program for men at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/, is proud to announce an ambitious schedule of conference participation for 2022. The Centre's physicians and staff are ardent participants in many conferences on addiction, drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, and PTSD / trauma.

“Conferences in our field are excellent ways to give and receive information and learn new methodologies,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “As Canada moves into a post-Pandemic environment, we are excited to announce a vibrant conference schedule where our staff have shared and will share their knowledge and learn from others in our field."


Conferences that are on the schedule are as follows. First, the "Recovery Capital Conference" was held April 12-13, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Second, there was the CAOT (Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists Association) conference, held May 4-7, 2022 in Whistler, BC, Canada. Third is the CCPA (Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association), held May 19-22, 2022, as a virtual conference. And, fourth and finally, Forum 2022 Halifax to be held October 17-19, 2022, in Halifax, Nova Scotia. More conferences may be added to the attendance schedule depending on in-person availability and location.

In addition to the announced conference participation, SCHC and GSWC staff works hard at outreach to the community, seeking to educate persons on issues of drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, PTSD / trauma, and other types of addiction-related services. Readers are referred to the lively blog at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/blog/ which has many in-depth articles on issues around addiction. A second good resource is the "approach" page at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/our-approach/. That page explains the Centre's "non 12 step" methodology, which explains that the four key elements in the methodology are physical, psychological, social, and spiritual. Third, for more in-depth information, persons looking to learn more about drug rehab or alcohol treatment can visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-alcohol-treatment/. In all cases, interested persons or their loved ones are encouraged to reach out for a no obligation consultation.

As the Centre is exclusively focused on males, it should be noted that a parallel Centre called, Georgia Strait Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/), offers best-in-class therapy and treatment options for women, also in Powell River, British Columbia Canada).

ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE

Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 32-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. SCHC has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. SCHC offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving clients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning ­Centered Therapy'.

Website. https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/

Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
