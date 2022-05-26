iniBurger announces launch of iniWings!

Gourmet Wings - This isn't just iniWings!

New brand offers a selection of 100% Halal wings and chicken tenders along with new popular loaded fries offering.

PLEASANTON, CA, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iniBurger, the Bay Area’s 100% Halal gourmet burger concept, announced the unveiling of its new chicken wings offering iniWings, focusing on expanding its 100% Halal offering to Chicken Wings and Tenders. iniWings offers wings along with a gourmet selection of rubs and sauces from traditional Buffalo flavor to its unique recipe of Red Chili Garlic.

“Our customers have given us the feedback that they are looking for more gourmet Halal offerings. Chicken wings and tenders have always been the most in demand. iniWings became a natural extension for us.” says Abdul Popal, the founder of iniBurger.

What makes the iniWings offering unique is the all natural, antibiotic free, hormone free, humanely raised, free range chickens that are fed an all vegetarian diet free of animal by-products. This isn’t just iniWings! as their tagline reads, these are some of the best wings you can purchase anywhere keeping with the tradition of iniBurgers philosophy of offering gourmet food in an accessible manner to the masses.

In addition, iniWings is expanding the selection of loaded fries from the iniBurger menu - expanding beyond the popular Crispy Chicken Nacho Fries to offer seven new offerings including Nashville Hot FrySlaw, which is a combination of cayenne pepper dusted fries, diced Nashville Hot chicken patty, coleslaw and iniWings special blend of sauces. There are a handful of other loaded fries including the Crispy Chicken Buffalo Fries and iniLoad Fries being introduced.

“Our Crispy Chicken Nacho Fries are one of our top sellers, and customers keep asking us for more loaded fry offerings. We’re excited for our new loaded fries menu - all topped with 100% Halal proteins.”

iniWings has two locations in Pleasanton and Fremont are both open seven days a week. The Pleasanton location (4233 Rosewood Drive #11) and Fremont location (44029 Osgood Rd. #149) are open Sunday through Thursday 11am-9pm and Friday through Saturday 11am-9:30pm. For more information, visit www.iniwings.com or follow iniWings on Instagram and Facebook @iniwings to keep up to date on the latest news and updates.



About iniBurger

Founded on a mission to serve gourmet burgers in a modern and accessible way, iniBurger operates on three core values: Gourmet Your Way, Fresh, and Community. iniBurger offers a variety of patties including Angus Beef, Grilled Chicken, Veggie, Falafel, & Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken to suit many taste profiles, and guests can customize their perfect gourmet burger to their preference. iniBurger is proud to use only the highest-grade, natural and 100% Halal proteins and sustainably-sourced ingredients in its menu of burgers and traditional sides including chicken wings, fries and shakes. Rooted in community, iniBurger also donates a percentage of profits to benefit local community efforts and organizations. Founded during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, iniBurger Gourmet, Your Way boasts great food that’s great for you, iniWay you want it. For more information visit www.iniBurger.com.