Sunshine Coast Health Centre Announces Supports Post-Addiction Recovery from Drugs, Alcohol, PTSD, and Trauma in Canada
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a best-in-class alcohol, drug, PTSD, and trauma treatment centre based in British Columbia, Canada.
We're excited to announce a summer 2022 alumni 'Road Trip Tour' by our Alumni Engagement Manager, Jaymie Bryan,”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/), a top-rated drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD program in British Columbia and throughout Canada, is proud to announce new plans for summer 2022 enhanced services for its alumni. In the vernacular, this is called an "Alumni Road Trip" and is a very fun way to stay in contact and support the Centre's alumni. "Alumni," of course, are persons who have completed the drug and alcohol, addiction, and/or trauma / PTSD program based at the Centre in Powell River, BC, Canada.
“We're excited to announce a summer 2022 alumni 'Road Trip Tour' by our Alumni Engagement Manager, Jaymie Bryan,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “Jaymie will be hitting the road to visit key alumni cities across Canada, and bolster our support for clients who have completed the program.”
Persons who would like to learn more about when Jaymie will be in their area are encouraged to visit the website, click on 'Reach Out' and send a message to learn the cities and schedule. Alumni can also find more details in their SCHC Alumni Support Facebook Group for their region. Those who would like to learn more about the previous 2021 trip can visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/2021-alumni-road-trip/. And those who want to learn more about alumni services can visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/alumni-services-and-re-admission/. That page explains the key aspects of alumni support including 24-hour coordinators, alumni dinners, recovery coaching, and alumni support meetings. In addition to those key elements, the Centre also offers refresher weekend programs and Sober Sports. Another aspect of recovery from addiction is the "family services" that can be found at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/family-services/.
SUPPORTING THE RECOVERY JOURNEY
Here is background on this release. Sunshine Coast Health Centre offers treatment services including drug rehabilitation, alcohol treatment, PTSD / trauma, and addiction therapy. The methodology is non 12 step, based on the "Logo Therapy" pioneered by Viktro Frankl. It empowers clients to be active partners in recovery, and this begins with the moment an inquiry comes into the system, proceeds through the inpatient services, and continues after treatment. The summer 2022 "alumni tour" that is being announced is part of this long-term effort to do everything to empower and assist clients at every step of their recovery journey.
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 47-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self-definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
