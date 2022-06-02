A WIN FOR THE DEAF AND NON-ENGLISH SPEAKING COMMUNITIES, FIRST PATENTED ON-DEMAND CAPTIONS AND TRANSLATION PLATFORM

Accessibility Starts Here.

VZP REACH Platform enables international reach of audiences, using a Hybrid of Human or A/I Speech-to-Text technologies for LIVE translation, notes, captioning.

Providing these much-needed additional services with integrated technology, has been a goal since VZP DIGITAL’s beginning.” — Victor Z. Perez, President & CEO - VZP Digital

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In March, 2021, VZP Digital was issued the patent for ON-DEMAND CAPTIONS AND TRANSLATION. The initial filing was made in July 2018, making this patent a significant step in providing accessibility services to communities currently underserved across Television, Education, Webinars, Government, and Sporting or Conference Event venues both domestic and around the world.

With VZP REACH, organizations can now provide LIVE captions and subtitles to audiences around the world. VZP REACH enables individuals to view real-time text, or automated notes, and select their preferred language, regardless of the audio language. This multi-lingual platform can be accessed by any internet browser capable device (smartphones, tablets, desktops, Smart TVs).

“CaaS or Captioning as a Service, VZP REACH enables professional stenographers, voice writers, interpreters, and Artificial Intelligence, to provide accessibility for organizations new and old alike. Providing these much-needed services with integrated technology, has been a goal since VZP DIGITAL’s beginning,” says CEO and President, Victor Z. Perez.

ABOUT VZP DIGITAL:

Founded in 2016, VZP DIGITAL is an MBE certified company using innovative solutions for increasing the breadth and depth of the captioning and interpreting services, using PATENTED ON-DEMAND CAPTIONS and TRANSLATION distribution technology. Our mission is to serve communities and organizations around the world, dedicated to improving accessibility services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community. For more information visit www.vzpdigital.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Heidi Hammond – Media Relations

3989 E. Arapahoe Road, ST 325

Centennial, Co. 80122

720.482.4012

info@vzpdigital.com

###

VZP REACH - Patented Captioning and Translation Platform