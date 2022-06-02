Submit Release
News Search

There were 868 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,728 in the last 365 days.

A WIN FOR THE DEAF AND NON-ENGLISH SPEAKING COMMUNITIES, FIRST PATENTED ON-DEMAND CAPTIONS AND TRANSLATION PLATFORM

The letters VZP, form a logo, The words VZP DIGITAL are below

Accessibility Starts Here.

VZP REACH Platform enables international reach of audiences, using a Hybrid of Human or A/I Speech-to-Text technologies for LIVE translation, notes, captioning.

Providing these much-needed additional services with integrated technology, has been a goal since VZP DIGITAL’s beginning.”
— Victor Z. Perez, President & CEO - VZP Digital

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In March, 2021, VZP Digital was issued the patent for ON-DEMAND CAPTIONS AND TRANSLATION. The initial filing was made in July 2018, making this patent a significant step in providing accessibility services to communities currently underserved across Television, Education, Webinars, Government, and Sporting or Conference Event venues both domestic and around the world.

With VZP REACH, organizations can now provide LIVE captions and subtitles to audiences around the world. VZP REACH enables individuals to view real-time text, or automated notes, and select their preferred language, regardless of the audio language. This multi-lingual platform can be accessed by any internet browser capable device (smartphones, tablets, desktops, Smart TVs).

“CaaS or Captioning as a Service, VZP REACH enables professional stenographers, voice writers, interpreters, and Artificial Intelligence, to provide accessibility for organizations new and old alike. Providing these much-needed services with integrated technology, has been a goal since VZP DIGITAL’s beginning,” says CEO and President, Victor Z. Perez.

ABOUT VZP DIGITAL:
Founded in 2016, VZP DIGITAL is an MBE certified company using innovative solutions for increasing the breadth and depth of the captioning and interpreting services, using PATENTED ON-DEMAND CAPTIONS and TRANSLATION distribution technology. Our mission is to serve communities and organizations around the world, dedicated to improving accessibility services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community. For more information visit www.vzpdigital.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Heidi Hammond – Media Relations
3989 E. Arapahoe Road, ST 325
Centennial, Co. 80122
720.482.4012
info@vzpdigital.com
###

Victor Perez
VZP Digital, Inc.
+1 720-482-4012
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

VZP REACH - Patented Captioning and Translation Platform

You just read:

A WIN FOR THE DEAF AND NON-ENGLISH SPEAKING COMMUNITIES, FIRST PATENTED ON-DEMAND CAPTIONS AND TRANSLATION PLATFORM

Distribution channels: Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.