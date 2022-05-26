Greenstein, Singleton Introduce Legislation To Establish Statewide Police Licensing Program

Trenton – In an effort to ensure all police officers are meeting qualifications, Senator Linda Greenstein and Senator Troy Singleton today introduced legislation that would require the Police Training Commission to establish and implement a statewide police licensing program.

“We have taken major steps over recent years – requiring the use of body-worn cameras, enhancing training, and increasing the diversity of our law enforcement agencies – to fortify the relationships between our communities and the law enforcement agencies that serve them. Police licensure is a commonsense next step,” said Senator Greenstein (D-Mercer/Middlesex). “Our communities will be better served – and our law enforcement agencies will be better equipped – with a framework for licensure in place.”

Under the bill, an individual would not be able to be employed as a law enforcement officer in New Jersey unless they hold a valid, active license issued in accordance to the bill. A license issued under the bill would expire three years after its date of issuance, before which time the law enforcement officer would be required to apply for a license renewal. The Police Training Commission would hold the right to revoke or deny a license if an officer or applicant is convicted of a crime, an act of domestic violence, or an offense that would preclude the officer or applicant from carrying a firearm.

“The creation and implementation of a statewide licensure program for law enforcement officers is essential,” said Senator Troy Singleton (D-Burlington). “This legislation will create a licensing program that sets requirements and minimum standards for police at all levels of government. I truly believe that uniform professional standards will help build public trust and ensure that proper policing is occurring across New Jersey.”