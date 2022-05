On May 26, the president of the State Bar Association of North Dakota, South Central Judicial District Judge Doug Bahr, presented a gavel to East Central Judicial District Judge Reid Brady.

SBAND traditionally presents a gavel to new judges at their formal investiture ceremony. While Judge Brady was elected to the bench in 2020, his investiture has been postponed due to the pandemic.

The presentation took place at a meeting of the Cass County Bar Association.

