Senate Advances Gopal/Greenstein Legislation Allowing Alcohol Consumption in Pedicabs

Trenton – Legislation sponsored by Senator Vin Gopal and Senator Linda Greenstein that would permit and regulate the operation of pedicabs and the consumption of alcoholic beverages in pedicabs in certain circumstances was released by the Senate.

The bill, S-1505, is designed to not only help pedicab operators, but also to give New Jersey residents the opportunity to help stimulate the economy by providing an outdoor, small group leisure activity that is safe and well-regulated.

Under the bill, pedicabs would be able to operate under the following conditions:

the pedicabhas been authorized to operate by ordinance of its municipality;

the operator must be 21 years old and possess a driver’s license;

thevehicle must be equipped with seatbelts, brakes, reflectors, headlights, and grab rails;

the owner of the pedicab cannot drive faster than 30 miles per hour

“This legislation will allow local outdoor businesses such as pedicabs, which have gained in popularity, to compete and continue to prosper within the hospitality industry,” said Senator Gopal (D-Monmouth).

Under the bill, the actual operator of the pedicab would not be allowed to consume alcoholic beverages while operating the vehicle, nor would the owner or operator be able to sell passengers food, alcoholic beverages or any other liquid refreshments.

Alcoholic beverages allowed on to the pedicab would be limited to single-serving sealed containers of: beer; wine; hard cider; mead; other malt beverages; other fermented beverages, such as hard seltzer and hard tea; and prepared mixed beverages made with spirits.

Each passenger of a pedicab would be required to be least 21 years old.

“The recreational enjoyment of pedicabs has grown over the past couple of years as more outdoor consumption of food and beverages became a staple of the COVID pandemic era. We need to give these operators every chance to succeed under a safe, well-regulated environment,” said Senator Greenstein (D-Middlesex/Mercer).

Current New Jersey law does not allow pedicab passengers to drink alcohol while riding the pedicab. This bill would bring New Jersey pedicab rules into alignment with some other states, including California, North Carolina, and Louisiana, all of which allow alcohol on board the pedicab.

The Senate released the bill by a vote of 36-0.