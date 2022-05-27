Iowa Women's Health Center: Grand Opening
Now Open: Iowa Women's Health Center Specializes in Non-Invasive Surgery, Advanced Treatments for Incontinence, Menopause, and other Female Reproductive issues.CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iowa Women's Health Center seeks to expand access to advanced and routine gynecologic care in Cedar Rapids. Dr. Jason Rexroth, a prominent minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon, has opened the new Iowa Women's Health Center near downtown Cedar Rapids. Dr. Rexroth is the new director of gynecology & hormone replacement services at Iowa Women's Health Center. IWHC is an advanced women's clinic providing Gynecology services to central Iowa.
Dr. Rexroth is Cedar Rapids Gynecologist who focuses on women's health issues, including improving equitable access to healthcare, the option for advanced gynecologic surgery with minimally invasive surgery techniques, and expanding local gynecologic services in Cedar Rapids.
Iowa Women's Health aims to care for medically and surgically complex patients using laparoscopic, robotic, and hysteroscopic surgeries on patients who require a higher echelon of care. In addition, we are striving to increase our patients' knowledge of all women's health issues, so they will need to see us less. "Knowledge is quite powerful!" exclaimed Dr. Rexroth.
Dr. Rexroth's particular expertise includes advanced endometriosis surgeries, treating symptoms of menopause, incontinence, multistage hysteroscopic myomectomies, minimally invasive extractions of large ovarian or uterine tumors, and uterine-sparing multiple myomectomy.
Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Rexroth has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to women's health. He will bring new programs and cutting-edge techniques and technology to Cedar Rapids, enabling patients to receive the highest level of specialty care in their community.
Dr. Rexroth intends to introduce office-based hysteroscopy, which is a procedure to look inside the uterus to diagnose and treat conditions involving the uterine cavity. Exceptional for retained intrauterine devices (IUDs) and endometrial polyps, which may cause abnormal bleeding.
"It was essential for me to help start Iowa Women's Health Center in Cedar Rapids because of the special need for advanced women's healthcare...and for women to know how statistically important it is for yearly exams after 40!"
Dr. Rexroth has spent over 30 years living in Iowa and was a standout graduate of the University of Iowa Medical School. Dr. Rexroth specializes in pelvic reconstruction and is considered one of the leading gynecology surgeons in the Midwest. Dr. Rexroth was one of the first doctors and pioneer users of the da Vinci Robot for minimally invasive procedures in the US and the first in Cedar Rapids. Personally, Dr. Rexroth has performed over 10,000 minimally invasive surgeries. He was also the first in Cedar Rapids to implement laparoscopy and robotic surgery for women. He's also delivered more than 4,000 babies.
Dr. Rexroth at the Iowa Women's Health Center offers high-quality, personalized care tailored to each woman's needs.
