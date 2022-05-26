Submit Release
Hoyer Statement On Senate Republicans' Vote to Block Consideration of the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement this afternoon after Senate Republicans voted to block consideration of the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act:

“For the past few years, MAGA Republicans have been ignoring or even condoning the rising threat from white supremacy, violent racism, virulent antisemitism, and other dangerous forms of domestic terrorism.  Now, just two weeks after violent domestic terror attacks, instead of working with Democrats to strengthen law enforcement’s hand in keeping Americans safe from these threats, Senate Republicans are again choosing to undermine our democracy and public safety by refusing to even consider this legislation.  For a party that uses the rhetoric of supporting law and order, this vote today pulls back the curtain in full: some Republicans have become wholly enthralled to extremism to the point where they are unwilling to stand up to the most destabilizing and dangerous elements of their base.
 
“I’m proud that the House passed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which would provide federal law enforcement with additional tools to defend our communities and safeguard our democracy – as well as root out extremists from the ranks of our military and our government agencies.  We recognize that violence is not ‘legitimate political discourse.’  We understand that having law and order means protecting the Constitution and ensuring that those who wish to overturn it have no place in positions of public trust.  House Democrats will continue to do our part to ensure that ours is a republic of laws, a place where voters’ hopes and aspirations set policy not terror of arms or threats.”

