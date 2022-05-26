Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors in Atlanta has moved into new, larger space in the trendy Westside Design District

Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors has been helping Atlantans appoint their homes with fine antiques, vintage items and Mid-Century Modern classics for over ten years.

Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors has moved into a new location with larger space. The new address is 1391 Chattahoochee Avenue, in Atlanta’s upscale Westside Design District.

The inventory at Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors has been expanded in the new location to include more Mid-Century Modern items, as well as a lighting and lamp repair shop.

The merchandise at Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors is provided by 40 seasoned dealers, providing an array of American, French and English antiques and fine art.

We were happy at our old location, which opened on New Year’s Day in 2011, but we see this as a positive step in our ongoing mission of providing Atlantans with a true antiques market.”
— Robert Ahlers
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors – a venerable landmark that has been helping Atlantans appoint their homes with fine antiques, vintage items and Mid-Century Modern classics for over ten years – has moved into a new location with larger space. The new address is 1391 Chattahoochee Avenue, located in the city’s upscale Westside Design District.

“We had to move from The Historic Book Bindery when the building was demolished to make way for a 17-story high-rise condo development,” said Robert Ahlers, owner of Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors and head of The Ahlers Group, which includes other businesses. “Before, we had 14,000 square feet of space. Now, in the new location, we’ve got 15,500 square feet.”

“The quality of dealers and merchandise has continued to improve over the years,” Mr. Ahlers said. “The inventory has been expanded in the new location to include more Mid-Century Modern items, as well as a lighting and lamp repair shop. The merchandise is provided by 40 seasoned dealers, providing an array of American, French and English antiques and fine art.”

The new neighborhood is fantastic. The Works – a billion-dollar multi-use development, is right next door, and Top Golf is also close by. Ballard Designs is also next door. “We were happy at our old location, which opened on New Year’s Day in 2011,” Mr. Ahlers said, “but we see this as a positive step in our ongoing mission of providing Atlantans with a true antiques market.”

Contained in the new space is a 15,500-square-foot showroom, where Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors offers a collected and diverse selection of antiques, collectibles and home décor in a wide variety of styles and price points. The dealers only select the finest French, English, Italian and Swedish antiques, as well as American antiques, vintage items and Mid-Century Modern.

The Ahlers Group is a consortium of companies dealing in fine antiques and estate liquidation. It includes Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors; Black Bear Antiques, located in Ellijay, Ga., offering mountain living furniture and housewares; Peachtree Battle Estate Sales & Liquidations, which offers in-home estate sales and on-site gallery sales on Miami Circle in Buckhead; and Ahlers & Ogletree Auction Gallery, a full-service auction gallery also located on Miami Circle.

Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors may be reached by phone at 404-846-9411; and via email at info@peachtreebattleantiques.com. The website is www.peachtreebattleantiques.com.
Natalie Ahlers
Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors
+1 404-869-2478
email us here

