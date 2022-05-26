Contract awarded for Highway 1, Malahat Tunnel Hill permanent repair

CANADA, May 26 - Permanent repairs to the Malahat Tunnel Hill segment of Highway 1 will begin soon, improving safety and reliability for the more than 35,000 travellers and commuters along the corridor daily.

“This first contract award for permanent repairs following last fall’s catastrophic flooding marks an important milestone as the province continues to build back better,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “The Malahat is a critical connection for residents, businesses, emergency services and the transportation of goods between the mid-Island and the Capital Region. This project ensures safety for drivers and increases resiliency during future extreme climate events.”

The $14.9-million contract for the project has been finalized and awarded to Nanaimo-based Windley Contracting Ltd. Work is slated to start this summer and includes restoring approximately 50 metres of the northbound lane north of Finlayson Arm Road, and repairing damage to existing drainage and slope stability. An 80-metre retaining wall will also be replaced to secure the slope against future extreme rain events.

All efforts will be made to complete work during the night where possible to maintain traffic movement in both directions during daytime travel hours. Advance notice of any traffic disruptions, including possible periods of single-lane alternating traffic and short, intermittent full closures, will be provided. Drivers are reminded to drive for the conditions, use caution and expect delays. Up-to-date traffic notifications will be posted to www.driveBC.ca

Construction is expected to finish in summer 2023.

