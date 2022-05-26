‘Moose’s Law’ Passes Senate

Trenton – The Senate today approved legislation that would prohibit anyone convicted of criminal animal cruelty from owning a domestic animal and from working or volunteering at businesses involving animals. Nicknamed “Moose’s Law, after a Burlington County dog that was stolen and killed after being left in a hot car, is sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton and Senate President Nick Scutari.

The bill, S-333, would prohibit a person who has been convicted of criminal animal cruelty offenses from owning a domestic companion animal and from working or volunteering at animal-related enterprises. Any person who violates the provisions would be guilty of a disorderly person’s offense.

“Animal cruelty is egregious and cannot be tolerated,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “When a person commits a crime against an animal, they should never be allowed to own, work or volunteer with animals ever again. We will not allow anyone who has committed such acts to reoffend and put other animals in harm’s way.”

“Any individual that harms animals should not be permitted to own, or work around them again,” said Senator Scutari (D-Union/Somerset/Middlesex). “This legislation would reduce the likelihood of repeat offenders of animal abuse by eliminating their access to animals.”

The origin of the bill was an incident several years ago in Delran, Burlington County, in which a novice dog trainer stole a neighbor’s dog, Moose and sold him. While training the dog for the new owners, the individual left the dog in a hot car to die.

The bill was released from the Senate by a vote of 36-0.