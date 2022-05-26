Weekly Salmon Fishing Update – May 26, 2022

Welcome to our weekly Chinook Salmon Fishing Update. Throughout the next several months we will provide updates on changes to seasons and rules and share data from dam counts, creel surveys, and hatchery returns to help anglers plan their salmon fishing trips.

Fishing is in full swing in the Clearwater River basin and is picking up in the Lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers. There are no changes to the seasons or bag limits this week, and you can check out the information in Joe Dupont's blog (link below) for information on how the fisheries are progressing. Check back next week for a new video and an update on the spring fisheries and an outlook for the summer Chinook seasons.

. For more information, check out the links below.