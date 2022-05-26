The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance partners with The Greener Manufacturing Show in Atlanta June 8-9 2022
North America's Leading Event For Environmental & Sustainable Manufacturing Solutions
Industry leaders from around the world will have a chance to network with other thought leaders and learn best practices”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, GA -- The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) is proud to announce that they have partnered with Trans-Global Events based in the United Kingdom to host the Greener Manufacturing Show on June 8-9 at the Cobb Galleria. This is North America's leading event for environmental and sustainable manufacturing solutions.
— Jason Moss CEO, Georgia Manufacturing Alliance
The Greener Manufacturing Show brings together more than 400 sustainability leaders from a wide range of industrial sectors to explore in-depth the latest industry innovations, market trends, regulatory updates, optimizing manufacturing processes, and showcasing the latest R&D in green materials, green chemicals and greener manufacturing facilities of the future.
Three dedicated conference tracks will target sustainability priority areas for manufacturing companies, including:
• Innovations in sustainable materials
• New greener chemicals
• Targeting net-zero operations
• Tackling waste plastic and other valuable resources.
Delegates will have access to all 3 conferences as well as post-conference proceedings.
Several Georgia Manufacturing Alliance members will be exhibiting at this event. Stuart Countess President & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Georgia, Inc, will be speaking on June 8th at 9:25 am.
The Greener Manufacturing Show North America is the must-attend event for any sustainability-focused company looking to design and manufacture their products from more sustainable materials, limit and eliminate the use of toxic chemicals, and reduce the impact of their industrial and manufacturing processes on the environment and global climate change. A new age of responsible manufacturing has arrived, where manufacturing and production are leaner, greener, more efficient, involves less waste, and wins new environmentally focused customers who want to do their part in protecting our fragile planet for future generations.
"We are excited to be co-hosting this event to showcase some of the sustainability success stories in the Georgia manufacturing community. Industry leaders from around the world will have a chance to network with other thought leaders and learn best practices," said Jason Moss, CEO of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance.
Guests can visit the exhibit hall free of charge, but registration is required.
Conference tickets are required to attend the educational sessions. Conference attendees will get access to more than 80 speakers, all 3 conference sessions taking part alongside the co-located Plastic Waste Free World conference. To learn more, visit https://www.greener-manufacturing.com/usa/welcome
GMA members are eligible for special conference pricing. Contact support@georgiamanufacturing.com for more information.
ABOUT GMA: The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia's manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, please call 770-338-0051 or visit their website https://www.georgiamanufacturingalliance.com/
