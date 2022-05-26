Governor Wolf Highlights Long-Standing Support for Manufacturing Industry of the Future at McDowell Manufacturing Tour

Erie, PA – Governor Tom Wolf today toured McDowell Manufacturing, an enterprise run by students of McDowell Senior High School in Millcreek School District, and highlighted his long-standing support for Pennsylvania’s leading manufacturing industry since taking office.

“Kids are the future of manufacturing in Pennsylvania,” said Governor Wolf. “The $16 million I’ve invested in manufacturing training programs during my time in office is a down payment on a successful future for those who take part in the programs, the industry, and the commonwealth as a whole.”

Millcreek School District received a 2020 Manufacturing Training to Career (MTTC) grant for nearly $200,000 which supported the launch of McDowell Manufacturing, a pilot program for high school students to run a real manufacturing enterprise that partners with local manufacturers. In February, Governor Wolf awarded an addition $99,730 to continue expanding the program and increase capabilities, student participation, production capacity, manufacturers engaged, and students prepared for advanced manufacturing careers.

To-date, 22 students have completed the program in its first year and 60 students are currently enrolled for the 2021-22 school year. So far this school year, McDowell students have manufactured more than 13,000 parts for ten manufacturing companies in the Erie area.

“We are appreciative of the continued support, and strongly align with the vision and investment of Governor Wolf around the growing need for qualified individuals in the manufacturing industry in Pennsylvania and beyond,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, superintendent for Millcreek Township School District. “At the McDowell Manufacturing Lab, our students receive a quality education and preparation that places them in an exemplary category of manufacturing professionals when they graduate from our program.”

Manufacturing is big business in Pennsylvania. It employs nearly 10% of Pennsylvania’s workforce and accounts for 11.42% of economic output. For this reason, Governor Wolf immediately prioritized support for an even stronger industry and guaranteed future workforce.

Governor Wolf launched the Training-to-Career program in 2017, along with his Manufacturing PA Initiative, and has since funded 76 projects with more than $16.6 million. Under his administration, the economic output of manufacturing in Pennsylvania rose from $85 million in 2016 to more than $92 billion in 2021.

