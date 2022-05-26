FeldsparTech announces the launch of SchoolBUS community platform for children

Create safe online community for children Easy Registration

A unique platform designed for school children. SchoolBUS by FeldsparTech provides a safe platform for building online communities.

A community platform is a great way for students to network and learn collaboration. We worked closely with teachers and educators while building this platform. It promotes fun-filled learning.” — Kabirdas Madhavan, CTO FeldsparTech

TORONTO, CANADA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FeldsparTech Solutions announces the launch of SchoolBUS, a platform to facilitate online community activities in schools. Education in the 21st century is not just brick and mortar classroom learning. It is about acquiring skills of the future. SchoolBUS enables such learning.

Online learning is a 21st Century skill. Children need to be able to collaborate, network, communicate effectively online. All this while keeping themselves safe from cyber theft and bullying.

There are a lot of community and social media platforms available today. None of these are designed for children. They have mostly been designed for grownups. The moderation in such platforms is carried by the platform owners. There is no way for a school to setup its own community and define rules that the students need to follow. Lack of moderation and checks for protecting children from exposure to inappropriate content keep schools away from using social platforms.

There are many positives of online social platforms. SchoolBUS is specially designed to avoid the pitfalls of social media and focusses on its positives. It promotes healthy interactions and discussions. The platform encourages engagement and participation in school activities.

Different content type can be uploaded e.g., document, pdf, video and pictures. Schools can use it to promote extra-curricular learning. The platform is easy to integrate with any existing system like ERP or LMS using APIs. Other useful products can be embedded as widgets.

SchoolBUS is built using the low-code technology, making it highly adaptable and customizable. It is a cloud-based product. Anyone can register and create a space for school. Registering needs just a login name and password of choice along with the school name.

The product is being piloted in many online schools, home schools and new-age schools across the globe. The pandemic has accelerated the move towards online. This is going to continue. The future is online. It is therefore important that children learn to interact online, collaborate and learn together.



