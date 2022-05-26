Dirt Merchants Films Welcomes You to the Dirt Merchants Universe
Scott Rosenfelt's keen insight into our demographic, along with his production skills and experience, make him the perfect addition to the production team of this ground-breaking independent film.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ground-breaking Dirt Merchants film series (dirtmerchantsfilms.com) has garnered the attention of mentors, educators and young adult audiences clamoring for exciting, entertaining, thrilling, realistic and relatable true stories as an alternative to the seemingly ubiquitous fantasy-based storylines.
The 2015 Novel, The Dirt Merchants, by Henning Morales, tells the story of two juvenile delinquents, one who meets some motivational masters and turns his life around, and the other who chooses a life of crime. After adapting a short film, Romancery, and a feature film, Rebelistic, The Dirt Merchants Universe was born.
The Dirt Merchants grabbed the film industry’s attention this week when it announced that Scott Rosenfelt has signed on to be the lead producer of the Dirt Merchants’ newest film The Saintly, a film about a pure-hearted, aspiring author and speaker who attempts to retire from her job as an FBI undercover operative.
Having produced more than 30 films, Mr. Rosenfelt is one of Hollywood’s most successful independent producers and has garnered international acclaim and recognition for his work on a number of blockbusters such as Home Alone, Smoke Signals, Mystic Pizza, Teen Wolf, Extremities, and 2020’s Critical Thinking.
A Hollywood Collaboration Spanning Multiple Generations
Sandra Scarlette, producer and co-creator of The Saintly, commented “We believe Scott’s keen insight into our demographic, along with his obvious production skills and experience, make him the perfect addition to the production team of this ground-breaking independent film.”
Henning Morales, Writer and Director of The Dirt Merchants Film Series, added, “Scott is an invaluable addition to the team whose goal at present is to secure cast and distribution.
Welcome to Dirt Merchants Universe - The event.
The news of Mr. Rosenfelt’s attachment was announced at the Welcome to the Dirt Merchants Universe event at Raleigh Studios on May 11, 2022. The purpose of the event was to introduce The Dirt Merchants' current portfolio of films, to preview upcoming film The Saintly and to screen The Dirt Merchants latest film, X Tao, a joint venture between The Dirt Merchants and China based DYF Entertainment. In attendance was an inspired group of professionals in production, financing, sales and distribution.
