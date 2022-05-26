BCS Concrete Structures Hosts Taser Fundraiser for Locla Police Officer Battling Rare Cancer
BCS Concrete Structures announced that they would be hosting a fundraiser supporting Hector Solis, a veteran police officer who is battling stage 4 liposarcoma.MUSTANG RIDGE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCS Concrete Structures announced that they would be hosting a fundraiser event supporting Hector Solis, a veteran police officer who has been stricken with stage 4 liposarcoma.
This event will be held at the office of the concrete contractor in Mustang Ridge on May 27 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Event attendees will be able to see the mayor of Mustang Ridge, a police officer, and a member of the Travis County ESD 11 get tasered in an effort to raise funds for Officer Solis.
The volunteers to be tased are Councilwoman Mackenzie Kelly, firefighter Farrell, officer Norma Koger, and Mayor David Bunn. Free drinks, food, and giveaways will also be available.
The funds raised during this event and via the GoFundMe campaign will be used to help Officer Solis and his family offset the costs related to surgeries, treatments, and other procedures. Officer Solis is currently on his seventh round of chemotherapy at MD Anderson Hospital. The expenses relating to his treatments are significant.
About the Event
This fundraising event is being held on BCS grounds and involves the efforts of several area businesses. In addition to offering support via sponsorships, there will be restaurants, area gyms, and other vendors on-site.
Attendees can also participate in raffles and giveaways. The Horn 104.9 will be at the event broadcasting their morning radio show, B&E Live. DPS 100 will be making a landing, and several area SWAT teams will also make an appearance.
The funds raised through this event will go to Officer Solis and his family to help them cover the many expenses of his treatments.
About Officer Solis
Officer Solis is a seasoned police officer with many years of public service. He began his career in private security while also gaining important knowledge and experience through his work at the Walbridge police department.
His career has also included assignments at the Lucas County Sheriff’s Department and a large metropolitan police force. Eventually, his desire to use his training and experience for community service motivated him to pursue his current position with the Mustang Ridge Police Department.
During his time on the force, he has made several positive contributions to the community. Additionally, officer Solis has worked to improve police department operations by implementing several processes that benefit patrol officers.
Through this work, he earned the rank of Patrol Sergeant. He was diagnosed with myxoid liposarcoma in 2020, which was treated via surgery. Unfortunately, the condition returned and spread. He is currently undergoing treatment.
How To Participate
All are welcome to our new facility on May 27 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. to honor Officer Solis, and to see local community leaders in a “shocking” demonstration.
BCS Concrete Structures
12724 South US 183
Mustang Ridge, TX 78610
If you can’t make it, please consider a donation for Officer Solis at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/shocks-against-cancer
All proceeds will go to his treatment.
About BCS Concrete Structures
BCS Concrete Structures is a https://www.google.com/maps/place//data=!4m2!3m1!1s0x865b5254a052bd81:0x4cd1b763a552d70. The company’s offices are located next door to the Mustang Ridge police station where Hector Solis serves.
BCS is hosting this event in an effort to provide the stricken officer with the financial assistance he and his family need and show support for the community and first responders.
Contact:
Todd Smith
BCS Austin
Todd@BCSAustin.com
(737) 414-3994
Todd Smith
BCS Concrete Structures
+1 (737) 414-3994
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other