Regional quarantine established in Malheur County after confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza

On May 23, the United State Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Idaho along the Oregon border. Therefore, USDA has implemented a regional quarantine that extends into Malheur County.

For your convenience, ODA provides an online map of HPAI outbreak and quarantine areas in Oregon. People may enter their address to determine whether they are included in the quarantine area.

Due to federal and international disease control requirements, after a confirmed case, a regional quarantine for all avian species and vehicle traffic involved with avian species (under authority of ORS 596.402) must be issued for an area extending a minimum of 10 kilometers around the infected property.

The regional quarantine is required by federal and international rules to ensure the control of HPAI and prevent the potential spread of the disease beyond the quarantined area. In addition, the regional quarantine will prevent the movement of poultry from within this quarantine area for a period sufficient to allow state and federal officials to conduct surveillance within the quarantine area to ensure no additional cases of HPAI exist.

To view the emergency rules 603-011-5001 filed please visit the Oregon Secretary of State online.

Organizers of events involving birds must immediately inform the Oregon State Veterinarian, Dr. Ryan Scholz at npip@oda.oregon.gov 1-800-347-7028 of any scheduled events. Additionally, they must share the news with the event exhibitors and vendors.

For more information about HPAI please visit ODA Avian Influenza online. Information is also available in Spanish.

Se establece una cuarentena regional en el condado de Malheur tras confirmarse un caso de influenza aviar altamente patógena

El 23 de mayo, el Laboratorio Nacional de Servicios Veterinarios (NVSL) del Departamento de Agricultura de los Estados Unidos (USDA) confirmó un caso de influenza aviar altamente patógena (IAAP) (en ingles: Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, HPAI) en Idaho a lo largo de la frontera con Oregon. Por lo tanto, el USDA ha implementado una cuarentena regional que se extiende hasta el condado de Malheur.

Para su información, ODA proporciona un mapa en línea con los brotes de IAAP y las áreas de cuarentena en Oregon. Las personas pueden determinar si están incluidas en el área de cuarentena usando su dirección.

Debido a los requisitos federales e internacionales de control de enfermedades, después de un caso confirmado, se debe establecer una cuarentena regional para todas las especies de aves y el tráfico de vehículos relacionados con especies aviares (bajo la autoridad de ORS 596.402) para un área que se extienda un mínimo de 10 kilómetros alrededor de la propiedad infectada.

La cuarentena regional es requerida por las normas federales e internacionales para asegurar el control de la IAAP y prevenir la posible propagación de la enfermedad más allá del área en cuarentena. Además, la cuarentena regional impedirá el movimiento de aves de corral desde dentro de esta área de cuarentena por un período suficiente para permitir que los funcionarios estatales y federales puedan determinar y asegurar que no existan casos adicionales de IAAP dentro del área de cuarentena.

Para ver las reglas de emergencia 603-011-5001 presentadas, visite el Secretario de Estado de Oregon en línea.

Los organizadores de eventos que involucren aves deben informar inmediatamente al Veterinario del Estado de Oregon, el Dr. Ryan Scholz al npip@oda.oregon.gov 1-800-347-7028 de cualquier evento programado. Además, deben compartir las noticias con los expositores y vendedores del evento.

Para obtener más información sobre la IAAP, visite ODA Avian Influenza en línea. La información también está disponible en español.