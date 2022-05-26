Senate Passes Bipartisan Legislation Assisting Veteran-Owned Businesses

Trenton – In an effort to promote and support veteran-owned businesses, the Senate today passed legislation sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton and Senator Steve Oroho (R-Morris/Sussex/Warren) that would revise the “Set-Aside Act for Disabled Veterans’ Businesses.”

The bill, S-2249, would amend the current law to revise the number of qualified disabled veterans’ businesses required to set aside a contract under the “Set-Aside Act for Disabled Veterans’ Businesses” from three businesses to two.

“In recognition of the many sacrifices men and women in the military have made in service to our nation, we must do all that we can to support veteran-owned businesses back here at home,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “Providing protections and simplifying the process are concrete ways we can assist these courageous individuals as they seek to build, establish and grow their civilian livelihoods.”

The bill was released from the Senate by a vote of 35-0.