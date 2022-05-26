Submit Release
Molekule Consulting is Privileged and Honored to Celebrate its 10-year Anniversary

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in 2Q’12 as Molekule Biopharmaceutical Consulting with the vision & mission of becoming biopharma’s premier strategic intelligence and decision support advisory firm, has seen meteoric and sustainable growth and success for a decade.

The Molekule team interfaces with creative, thoughtful, and skilled professionals across the biopharmaceutical sector daily. Leading Molekule, David Alderman attests to how he cherishes the personal & professional relationships made, fostered, and nurtured over the years past and to be in the years to come.

Firmwide, Molekule is a spirited, high-energy intellectual biopharmaceutical think tank. It strategically supports biopharmaceutical client partners via the interplay of human source intelligence (HUMINT) and strategic know how.

Molekule's relationships, internal and external, are predicated on trust, thought partnership, and actionability.

The trust of client partners for Molekule Consulting combined with the team’s diligence and hard work helped the firm grow from n=1 FTE in 2012 to >n=94 FTEs on our 10-year anniversary.

Molekule Consulting provides best-in-class strategic intelligence solely dedicated to the biopharma vertical.

The Molekule Consulting team of >94 FTEs consists of incredibly talented and diligent thought partners whose expertise is solely dedicated to pharmaceutical strategy and intelligence.

Molekule furnishes high-impact, actionable insight, advisory, and intelligence impacting the brands, franchises, and businesses of Blue Chip, mid-sized, and emerging biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. Molekule looks forward to the next decade, providing continued and actionable strategic support to the biopharmaceutical community.

2022 is a transformative year for the Molekule family.

