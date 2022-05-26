Bay-Bay Water's Purified Distilled Water Now Available for Purchase on Amazon Canada

A revolutionary company has made it easier than ever before for Canadian parents to provide purified distilled water for their babies.

MIAMI LAKES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Bay-Bay Water announced today that its purified distilled water is now available for purchase on Amazon Canada.

“Our purified distilled water for babies available on Amazon Canada is offered in 12 and 24 packs, making it a more economical choice for parents compared to buying individual gallons of water every now and then,” said Osmay Gonzalez, the creator of Bay-Bay Water.

The product has received a 4.5-star rating from over 240 reviews by parents at Amazon Canada.

The company’s purified distilled water for babies is already available for purchase in the United States on Amazon.com and Walmart.com (https://www.walmart.com/ip/12-Pack-Bay-Bay-Purified-Distilled-Water-Babies-16-9-oz-No-BPA-Bottles-Use-Everyday-Drinking-Infant-Formula-Milk-Baby-Cereal-Phosphate-Fluoride-Preve/495797898).

“Distillation is the method where pure Water is collected by removing the impurities such as metals, minerals etc.,” said Osmay. “Bay-Bay Water undergoes a multi-step distillation process, to ensure that the water is free from impurities, contaminants, minerals and toxins that can be harmful to your infants, newly born babies. It also helps in preventing water-borne diseases.”

Osmay explained that a baby's digestive tract is sensitive and delicate, which is why babies need to drink clean, pure, and freshwater.

“Carrying around large water jugs, however, can be impractical and inconvenient, especially if you are always on the go,” Osmay stressed, before adding, “Giving your baby ordinary mineral water is also not the best idea, as it can load your infant's stomach with too many minerals.”

A mineral overload, according to Osmay, can cause unwanted stomach issues, such as diarrhea, and the hardening of organs and tissues.

Osmay went on to point out that its distilled water goes through a multi-step purification process that eliminates impurities, minerals, fluoride, phosphates, and other substances that can irritate a baby's digestive tract.

In addition, impurities are taken out by a one-micron water filter. The filtered water gets boiled into vapor, which is condensed back to liquid form in the distiller. It then gets passed through a UV filter before getting filled into the bottles. To maintain its freshness and quality, the water is properly sealed and stored in temperature-controlled silos.

Osmay went on to reiterate that its distilling process is carefully monitored and far above average.

“Only filtered water enters the distiller, and following the distilling process, it is stored in temperature-controlled silos until it is ready for ozone treatment and packaging. Typically, water is purified by one of three processes: reverse osmosis, distillation, and de-ionization. Bay-Bay relies on the distillation process, which involved boiling, condensing, and steaming to provide the purest result.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.baybaywater.com/about.

About Bay-Bay Water

Bay-Bay is distilled water for baby formula that you can trust. It is phosphate and fluoride-free water for babies in convenient single-serve bottles that you can take on the go. No more sterilizing breakable glass bottles or lugging around gallon-sized jugs of distilled water. Our BPA-free bottled water for formula and cereals is pure, safe, and convenient, making it the pure solution you need.

Contact Details:

8004 NW 154th St. Suite #130

Miami Lakes, FL 33016. USA

Email: BayBayWater (at) Gmail (dot) com