NOW HIRING: Business Intelligence Specialist-Advanced, Auditor, Crime Information Communication Specialist

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE SPECIALIST-ADVANCED

Technology and Innovation Division

Job Duties: As Tennessee’s lead law enforcement agency, the TBI collects and analyzes a large volume of data, from a variety of sources, to inform our work to protect and serve. Now, we’re seeking an experienced data analyst, with a high-level skillset, to fill a much-needed, new position at TBI. The right candidate will bring a strong background in data analytics or data warehousing to independently understand, reimagine, and synthesize existing sources to create new ways to visualize data to improve TBI’s operations and bolster our work to support public safety in the state. Applicants should have a specialized degree and three years of professional-level experience in business intelligence or data warehousing. Experience with Power BI is a plus. Technical expertise aside, once on the job, this employee will need to work closely with stakeholders across the Bureau, so strong communication skills are a must.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and three years of professional level experience in business intelligence or data warehousing. Substitution of Specific Associates Degree for the Required Bachelor’s Degree: Graduation from an accredited college or university with an associate’s degree in computer accounting, computer information systems, computer networking technology, computer technology, web technology or other related field may substitute for the required bachelor’s degree. Substitution of Experience for the Specific Associate’s Degree: Professional level experience in any one of the following areas may substitute for the required specific associate’s degree on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of two years: (1) business intelligence; or (2) data warehousing; (one year of experience is equivalent to 45 undergraduate quarter hours). Substitution of Specific Technical Diploma or Certification and Experience for the Associate’s Degree: Successful completion of a technical program resulting in the attainment of a technical diploma or professional certification in the Business Intelligence field plus three additional years of professional level experience in: (1) business intelligence; or (2) data warehousing may substitute for the associate’s degree.

Monthly Salary: $5,756 – $9,211

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 32107. This position will remain posted from May 26, 2022 – June 15, 2022 for 15 business days.

TBI MEDICAID FRAUD AUDITOR

Medicaid Fraud Control Division

Job Duties: Requests TennCare claims billing information and summary reports at the request of Medicaid Fraud TBI Special Agents for the purpose of investigative support. Compiles and audits potential Medicaid fraud financial information to include bank statements, credit card statements, financial statements, tax records, etc., in support of Medicaid fraud criminal and civil investigations. Reviews data to include, claims data, Controlled Substance Monitoring Database (CSMD), TennCare claims billing information, and Pharmacy Benefits Manager (PBM), etc., in order to identify anomalies, outliers, and trends in support of Medicaid fraud criminal and civil investigations. Audits financial records to include, bank statements, credit card statements, financial statements, tax records, etc., in order to identify anomalies, outliers, and trends in support of Medicaid fraud criminal and civil investigations. Audits Electronic Health Records (EHR)/ Electronic Medical Records (EMR) in order to identify anomalies, outliers, and trends in support of Medicaid fraud criminal and civil investigations. Develops and utilizes custom investigative tools and applications to include computer programs in support of Medicaid fraud criminal and civil investigations. Interprets and explains TennCare claims billing information and summary reports to Medicaid Fraud TBI Special Agents, Nurse Consultants, and external law enforcement entities. Interprets and explains Medicaid fraud financial information to include bank statements, credit card statements, financial statements, tax records, etc., to Medicaid Fraud TBI Special Agents, Nurse Consultants, and external law enforcement entities.

Minimum Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and experience equivalent to two years full-time professional work in accounting/finance, computer science, statistics, economics, analytics, healthcare, or developing research.

Monthly Salary: $4,091 – $6,546

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on Job Opening 32091. This position will be posted May 26, 2022 – June 1, 2022, for five business days.

CRIME INFORMATION COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST

Tennessee Information Enforcement System (TIES) Unit

1 Vacancy

Job Duties: Responsible for monitoring the TIES computer system to ensure law enforcement agencies and databases are connected and working. Assists law enforcement agencies with National Crime Information Center (NCIC) entries and other TIES transactions. Monitors and transmits administrative messages to appropriate TBI personnel and throughout the state. Answers the main TBI phone line, the TIES phone line, and hot lines after hours and on weekends. Responsible for various quality assurance projects as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and experience equivalent to two years of computer operations or law enforcement teletype communications work; graduation from an accredited two-year college or technical institute with a major in computer science, data processing, or other acceptable field may be substituted for the required two years of experience.

Monthly Salary: $2,168 -$3,472

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 32071. This position will be posted on May 26, 2022 – June 1, 2022 for five business days.