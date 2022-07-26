Identité Announces SaaS Availability of PasswordFree Authentication™ for Customers
A simple and secure PasswordFree Authentication™ solution that defends against impersonation and phishing attacks
The service is perfect for any web portal that requires a user to register and login”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Identité®, a company founded by a team of security and enterprise software veterans who believe that authentication should be simple and secure for all users – without passwords, has released a SaaS offering of PasswordFree Authentication™ for Customers. The service is available and free to use for the first 30 days. Pricing starts at 2 cents a user per month, and there are built-in volume discounts.
— John Hertrich, CEO Identité
This offering is an API-enabled service that provides PasswordFree Authentication™ to any web portal and/or mobile application. With a simple look, click, or tap, online users are taken through at least three factors of authentication – something they know, something they have, and something they are (biometric). The security is enhanced by the patented Full Duplex Authentication®, which not only authenticates a user’s digital token, but it requires the server to authenticate to a user before exposing the user’s token. This essentially eliminates phishing, impersonation, and “Man-in-the-Middle” attacks.
The key benefits of using the PasswordFree Authentication™ service are:
-No passwords to create, remember or recover
-Registration is under 5 seconds
-Returning users execute 3FA with a biometric in less than a second
-Use one or more devices running iOS, Android, macOS, or Windows
-Simple credential restoration (not needed when more than one device is registered)
“In less than a day, developers can add a few APIs in their web portal and connect the service without installing backend infrastructure,” says Joe Skocich, EVP Strategy at Identité. “With a simple look, click, or a tap, users can register and authenticate using the highest levels of security, while significantly reducing the development time it takes to roll out the web portal”.
“The service is perfect for any web portal that requires a user to register and login”, says John Hertrich, CEO of Identité. “Our patent for Full-Duplex Authentication® also includes a visual confirmation for the user by allowing them to confirm login using a simple picture and a number. This is easier and more secure than popular OTP methods that require a user to type a 6-8 character code”.
The product family of PasswordFree Authentication™ includes offerings for both Customers and the Workforce. The SaaS offering is designed to allow web designers and developers of any skill level to implement a PasswordFree Authentication© solution with minimal effort.
Visit Identité’s PasswordFree Authentication™ Customer SaaS website to learn how to improve authentication with just a click, a tap, and a look for PasswordFree™, three-factor authentication.
Joe Skocich
Identité® Inc.
sales@identite.us
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
PasswordFree™ = Happy Customers