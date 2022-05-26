Boy Scouts of America Celebrated “100 Years of Scouting in Ventura County”
This past weekend, Ventura County Council, Boy Scouts of America hosted over 561 Scouts for the first time in 2 years at Camp 3 Falls in Frazier Park.CAMARILLO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over one hundred years, Camporee has been held as an annual event to celebrate, compete, enjoy the outdoors, come together in fellowship & have fun!
Among the competition was shooting sports, first aid, sporting skills, tomahawk throw, orienteering, golf putting and chipping, survival skills, bucksaw & mountain bike riding were a few of the activities during the weekend. Activities were spread all over the Three Falls Scout camp and the location provided a safe and collaborative environment as well as some nice weather.
Scouts also competed in a Dutch Oven contest making desserts like upside down pineapple cake and Monkey Bread. The Cooking merit badge is an Eagle required badge and the Dutch Oven contest helps fulfill part of that badges requirements.
Friday night activities included Karaoke, glow in the dark slime and board game competitions. Saturday night activities included numerous scout skits, jokes and an Order of the Arrow induction ceremony that saw the addition of almost 100 scouts into the Order of the Arrow society.
Sherriff Ayub opened the Saturday morning events with a reading of a Proclamation by the Ventura County Supervisors praising scouts for their service to the county and their 100 years of educating young men and women to be better citizens and future civic leaders.
Troop patrols also won individual awards as it related to each event. Total points for each event were tallied for the overall top point earners. Troop 730 (Newbury park) took third place overall, Troop 155 (Ventura) took 2nd and Troop 858 (Camarillo) cleaned up with first place.
