Gov., First Lady Wolf Join Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs to Celebrate APA Heritage Month

Yesterday, Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf joined the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs at a ceremony to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and honor the first Advancing Pennsylvania Award winners.

“I am proud to join with the Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs to celebrate the rich traditions of our commonwealth’s Asian Pacific American communities,” said Gov. Wolf. “In Pennsylvania, we know that our diversity is our strength, and we honor the many contributions and achievements of Asian Pacific American Pennsylvanians.

“I want to thank all of our Commission Members, and especially Executive Director Stephanie Sun, for all of your hard work to advocate for the Asian Pacific American community in Pennsylvania, and ensure that state government is accountable and accessible to all Pennsylvanians.

“Over the past two years, the Commission has been active in promoting public health, increasing access to the vote, enhancing the Census response rate, advocating for and welcoming refugees, fighting hate speech and violence, and much more. Thank you for all you do for Pennsylvania.”

“Pennsylvania is home to more than 600,000 residents of Asian and Pacific Islander decent. It is imperative that all of us take the time to acknowledge the strong cultural history and the accomplishments of our Asian Pacific American friends across the state,” said First Lady Wolf. “Tom and I are truly honored to join the Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs in recognizing the leaders of their communities and in celebrating their rich heritage.”

“Advancing Leaders Through Collaboration is this year’s national theme for APA Heritage Month,” said Stephanie Sun. “The theme invites us to reflect on the challenges and accomplishments we have had, recognize and advance leaders, and promote collaboration. Therefore, the Commission created the Advancing Pennsylvania Award to recognize and promote leaders in our community who have made a difference in Pennsylvania.”

Three organizations and one individual from across the commonwealth were recognized at yesterday’s ceremony with the Advancing Pennsylvania Award for their outstanding contributions and dedicated service to the APA community and Pennsylvania:

For Unwavering Dedication, Commitment and Service to the Community – Bhutanese Community Association of Pittsburgh

For Courage to Stand and Defend the Rights of Others – Christina Lu (High school student in Philadelphia)

For Extraordinary Resilience, Commitment and Dedication to the Community – Muslims of Central PA

For Unwavering Commitment, Dedication and Contributions to Diversity and Inclusiveness – International Spring Festival Organization

Established by Executive Order 2015-10, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs is dedicated to ensuring that state government is accessible and accountable to the diverse Asian Pacific American communities in Pennsylvania.