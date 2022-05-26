Professional services firm CollabraLink Technologies, Inc. has hired David Ehrlich as VP of Growth Solutions
As the federal government is on the cusp of a major digital transformation, CollabraLink has an opportunity to be an impactful partner and changemaker. David Ehrlich, who joined CollabraLink on May 9th, will serve as Vice President of Growth Solutions.

Before joining CollabraLink, Ehrlich led Accenture Federal Service’s (Accenture) Digital Platform capability’s growth and strategy across a handful priority federal accounts; including the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security.
Ehrlich came to Accenture by way of the Phase One Consulting Group acquisition in 2017, where he was the Director of the Digital Practice, focusing on digital platform growth and delivery. Ehrlich’s career experience has included digital platform delivery, information technology assessments and audits, software training, and financial fraud analytics.
“Dave brings an invaluable business development capability and perspective to our growth function,” said George Batsakis, CollabraLink CEO. “Dave has a true digital transformation point of view with over twenty years of experience driving change across the public-sector and commercial industries.”
Ehrlich shares his excitement in joining the CollabraLink team: “As the federal government is on the cusp of a major digital transformation, CollabraLink has an opportunity to be an impactful partner and changemaker. I am excited to be a part of this exciting evolution.”
Ehrlich received a Bachelor of Science & Business Administration degree with a specialization in Management Information Systems from American University.
About CollabraLink Technologies, Inc
CollabraLink Technologies, Inc (CollabraLink), based in McLean, VA is focused on building a modern, digital government.
For over 15 years, CollabraLink has specialized in combining Agile frameworks in conjunction with intelligent automation platforms to deliver transformative solutions for our agency partners. CollabraLink is assessed CMMI Level 3 for services and development, an investment made in order to create a process-driven, a success-oriented organization focused on achieving our clients’ goals.
