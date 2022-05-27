Bellus All Natural Labs Celebrated as a 2022 Top Manufacturing Influencer
Award solidifies Bellus as premier contract manufacturer for skincare, hair care and personal care productsPOMPTON PLAINS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Bellus All Natural Labs today announced it has garnered yet another award, having been recognized as a 2022 Top Manufacturing Influencer by ROI-NJ. The accolade builds on the success of their recent win of Manufacturer of The Year, 2021 by NJMEP and places the company on the same level as some of the top manufacturing entities in the world.
With more than 400 clients to date, Bellus Labs is known as a leader in manufacturing. The company supports and contributes to its clients’ strategy and tactics for new product development and marketing efforts. And the 2022 Top Manufacturing Influencer Award now places Bellus among the likes of other winners like Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck and Campbells.
“I am truly honored to be leading the ship during these successful times. This award was a direct result of all the hard work my team has put in. I also want to thank co-founder Michael Cimo for our highly effective business strategy. His knowledge in operations, marketing and sales has led to triple digit growth year over year,” said Kristina Cimo, the CEO and Head of Product Development for Bellus All Natural Labs.
She added, “We have established our reputation by putting our clients first and by offering unique, quality products within the contract manufacturing & private label sectors. Our status among competitors is second to none. Our specialty in skincare, hair care and personal care products puts us in the forefront as manufacturer of choice for companies that want the best support, quality and trusted oversight in the industry.”
Companies were chosen based on the following attributes:
• Production innovation and development
• Client satisfaction
• Revenue growth year over year
Bellus creates skincare. The company offers private label and white label manufacturing and specializes in contract manufacturing. Bellus All Natural Labs offers superior, all-natural ingredients and expert chemists. It was named a winner in the 2020 Clean Beauty Awards and earned Manufacturer of the Year honors from the NJMEP in 2021.
CREATE YOUR OWN SKINCARE BRAND
For companies interested in creating their own bespoke skincare label, Bellus has the expertise to help new businesses launch private skincare & personal care lines. Bellus Labs will partner with companies to make the process easy and affordable for entrepreneurs ready to put their brands on the market. Its full suite of services allows companies to focus on establishing products while it cultivates a smooth, turnkey launch for these new brands.
To learn more about Bellus All Natural Labs, visit sbellus.com.
About Bellus All Natural Labs
Founded in 2015 by husband-and-wife duo Michael and Kristina Cimo, Bellus Labs works with some of the most cutting-edge businesses and entrepreneurs to create high-quality, all-natural and expertly crafted beauty and skincare products designed for a robust market of eager customers.
