Phoenix East Aviation celebrates 50 years by joining United Airlines’ Aviate pilot career development program

United's industry-leading Aviate program offers aspiring and established pilots the most direct path to a United flight deck

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoenix East Aviation (“PEA”) announces it is teaming with Aviate to ensure students who have started their flight training career with PEA have a direct route to the United Airlines flight deck.
“We are proud to provide this excellent opportunity for the flight students and instructors attending PEA,” says Kristoffer Johnson, CEO & President at Phoenix East Aviation. “Matching the high-quality professional pilot training we provide with the most well-defined pathway program in the industry, together we can provide students with the support of Aviate during training and the benefit of a clear career progression into the cockpit at United Airlines.”

Aviate’s signature career pathways offer pilots at all stages of their journey the most direct path to flying for United. Aviate also provides coaching and development for pilots to develop into leaders whom exemplify the professionalism, level of excellence and commitment to providing safe, caring, dependable and efficient service that United expects from its pilots.
“We are excited about our partnership with PEA. The Aviate program depends on outstanding partners to train the highest quality aviators in becoming the next generation of United pilots,” said Bryan Quigley, United’s senior vice president of flight operations. We look forward to delivering Aviate’s mission with continued and meaningful engagement with PEA.”

The benefits include.
● Phoenix East Aviation professional flight training
● Single interview with United
● Mentorship, coaching, and travel privileges while enrolled
● Opportunity to fly with United Express partners
● Transition to United Airlines

About Phoenix East Aviation: International Pilot Training Academy since 1972. In its 50th year of operation, PEA continues to provide students with the highest quality of training, standards, and pilot preparation to join the aviation industry. PEA offers traditional and accelerated pace training with its main campuses located in the greater Daytona Beach Florida area.

For more information on this partnership and how to apply, please visit;
www.pea.com/AVIATE or www.unitedaviate.com

