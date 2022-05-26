Submit Release
Warriors' Path State Park Support Group Receives Grant of $7,123 for Playground

The support group Friends of Warriors Path State Park today accepted a grant of $7,123 from Enbridge Inc., an energy company which operates East Tennessee Natural Gas, for the Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at the park.

A check presentation was held at the park including park officials and Enbridge local representatives. The grant is expected to go toward maintenance or improvements at the park.

“On behalf of Tennessee State Parks, we are so appreciative of Enbridge’s decision to support the Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground,” said Sarah Leedy, park manager at Warriors’ Path. “Also, thanks to Friends of Warriors’ who have worked so closely with Enbridge to apply for this grant.”

Enbridge Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Enbridge Fueling Futures brings together the company’s efforts in corporate citizenship, donations, sponsorship, and employee volunteering and giving.

“A community makes life better – and that’s what Enbridge Fueling Features is all about,” said Don Keen, operations supervisor for the Kingsport area. “We exist to help fuel quality of life within communities where we work and operate in North America, but it’s more than just the energy we deliver. It’s the energy we put in. Through Enbridge Fueling Futures, we’re listening – and we’re acting – in communities across North America.”

Warriors’ Path State Park is the only Tennessee State Park with a Boundless Playground, where children of all physical and mental abilities can play together. Other features throughout the park that are fully accessible include the Lions Narnia Braille Trail, with eight sensory stations along the path that tell visitors the story of Aslan of the Chronicles of Narnia. The park also has the fully accessible Anderson Treehouse and the Palmer Center Foundation Amphitheater, which can host audiences of up to 1,000 people.

