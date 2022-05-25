Submit Release
News Search

There were 932 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,192 in the last 365 days.

From Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri`Ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, King of Malaysia

AZERBAIJAN, May 25 - 25 may 2022, 13:54

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

The Raja Permaisuri Agong joins me in extending our heartiest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. We are confident that under the wise leadership of Your Excellency, the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to enjoy greater economic progress and development.

We are pleased to note that Malaysia and the Republic of Azerbaijan continue to enjoy warm and cordial bilateral relations. It is our earnest hope that the existing multifaceted cooperation between our two countries will be further strengthened for the benefits of our two countries and peoples.

May Allah the Almighty bless Your Excellency with continued good health, as well as bestow upon the Republic of Azerbaijan lasting peace, progress and prosperity.

Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri`Ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah

King of Malaysia

You just read:

From Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri`Ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, King of Malaysia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.