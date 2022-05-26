Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts 

AZERBAIJAN, May 26 - 26 may 2022, 12:45

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have today visited Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

The President and the First Lady viewed the construction of Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway in Fuzuli district, and attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Soltanli station of Horadiz-Aghband railway, and the 330/110 kV “Jabrayıl” energy junction owned by AzerEnergy OJSC.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then arrived in Zangilan district.

The President and the First Lady viewed the construction work of Zangilan International Airport, and the Zangilan Mosque constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Pasha Holding LLC, as well as attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Occupation and Victory museum complexes.

The master plan of the city of Zangilan then was submitted to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

