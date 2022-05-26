Contract Leasing Corp. Releases Quarterly Podcast
The show discusses important issues facing the industry including equipment availability, driver retention, and growth in an age of uncertainty.
Our goal with FleetMasters is to offer people actionable ideas regarding issues like equipment shortages as well as to have conversations that will help better our industry as a whole.”PISCATAWAY, NJ, US, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contract Leasing Corp. (CLC), one of the leading commercial trailer leasing providers in North America, has announced the release of the second episode of FleetMasters – their podcast that debuted earlier this year.
— Mike Goor, CEO
FleetMasters presented by CLC is a media project aimed at addressing issues facing the industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosted by CLC COO Matt Goor, the inaugural episode of FleetMasters featured an interview with CLC CEO Mike Goor and covered the leader’s perspectives on how businesses can pivot to navigate current supply chain concerns as well as thoughts on people-focused topics such as managing employees in an uncertain economic climate. The latest episode features an interview with CLC Executive Vice President of Intermodal, John Mizerek, and covers the current port backlog and the effects that has on the industry. The episode also features a segment about the importance of cybersecurity and the future of autonomous vehicles.
“Our goal with FleetMasters,” said CEO Mike Goor, “Is to offer people actionable ideas regarding issues like equipment shortages as well as to have conversations that will help better our industry as a whole—for equipment providers, their employees, and for drivers.”
FleetMasters initially launched on January 26th. The latest episode is now available on major streaming platforms including Spotify and Vimeo. The video version of the podcast is also available on CLC’s website, www.contractleasing.net.
About Contract Leasing Corp (CLC)
As a family and employee owned and operated enterprise, CLC has been serving their customers for over 30 years. In addition to assisting customers as a trusted advisor for all their trailer and fleet management related business needs, CLC is dedicated to many social giving initiatives, regularly providing sponsorships and volunteer hours to improve the lives of those less fortunate. When it comes to customers or prospects, employees, or our surrounding community, CLC is a company that cares.
Fleet Masters Episode 2 - Navigating Intermodal Port Shortages, Cybersecurity, and more!