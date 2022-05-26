Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Mobile Unit that Will Offer Free Manufacturing Training in Northumberland County

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to introduce students in rural locations to manufacturing

“There are many different skills that can prepare a student for a manufacturing career,” said Gov. Wolf. “Ensuring students are exposed to these types of skills and career paths is vitally important for Pennsylvania’s future. Our economy depends on the manufacturing industry and it is critical that we provide funding to support the industry’s future workforce.”

The Mobile MakerSpace Unit will introduce students to the manufacturing industry in ways that interests them by connecting with their natural interests. The $200,000 in MTTC funding will be used to staff and equip the Mobile MakerSpace Unit with the needed equipment and supplies to provide free training in rural locations at schools, libraries, and community centers. The Mobile MakerSpace Unit will provide four primary curriculums: Cricut Vinyl Cutting and Graphic Art Designs, 3D Printing and CAD Design, Robotics Programming, and Snap Circuits.

“The Improved Milton Experience, the non-profit organization which oversees the Milton MakerSpace, is very grateful to have received this DCED grant to promote STEAM education for youth and future career opportunities in Manufacturing,” said George Venios, executive director of The Improved Milton Experience.

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017 and since then has funded 75 projects and invested more than $16.4 million through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program.

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry-level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

For more information about the Wolf Administration’s commitment to manufacturing, visit the Department of Community and Economic Development’s website.