TempStars Introduces Affiliate Program, Helping Dental Assistants and Hygienists Generate Passive Income With Referrals
The launch comes after TempStars expansion into the U.S., where it has recruited over 1,000 dental offices, hygienists, and dental assistants to the service.
No matter what tier these professionals fall under, they will receive the placement fee for each dental assistant and hygienist that they refer in the first 30 days of the program.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s fastest growing and top-rated dental temping and hiring service, announced today the launch of its affiliate program, which incentivizes dental assistants and hygienists to refer other professionals to the popular service.
— Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStars
Dr. James Younger, TempStars CEO and also a practicing dentist, said the affiliate program can be divided into three tiers, depending on how active the dental assistants and hygienists are with their referrals.
“No matter what tier these professionals fall under, they will receive the placement fee for each dental assistant and hygienist that they refer in the first 30 days of the program,” said Dr. Younger. “The more they refer, the easier it is to graduate to the second and third tier, where the program can become extremely lucrative, potentially generating thousands of dollars each month in passive income.”
Fiona Mattrasingh, RDH, AEC is a hygienist in Canada, who has witnessed first-hand the benefits of participating in the TempStars network. Participating in the affiliate program now makes TempStars “the compelling answer” for dental assistants and hygienists that want to maximize their value, according to Mattrasingh.
“Making additional money without working extra shifts as a hygienist is nearly impossible,” she said. “This is a great opportunity to make more money without having to don PPE."
The launch of the affiliate program comes after TempStars expansion into the United States, where it has now recruited more than 1,000 dental offices, hygienists, and dental assistants to the program.
“Our service is spreading like wildfire in America,” said Dr. Younger. “The affiliate program will only heighten recognition of TempStars, which will ultimately benefit dental offices as well as dental assistants and hygienists.”
For more on the program, visit:
Canada - https://www.tempstars.com/affiliate-ca
US - https://www.tempstars.com/affiliate-usa
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 16,000 dental professional members serving over 5,500 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
